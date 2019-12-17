As Schiff began speaking, a man and two women held up signs reading,"Don't Impeach." When they were asked to take down the signs, they refused. -LA TimesAround a dozen Trump supporters attended the event to discuss the House's recent recognition of the Armenian Genocide. Scattered throughout the audience, the protesters began yelling "Liar!" at the de facto ringleader of House Democrats' efforts to impeach President Trump.
After some aggressive shushing from Schiff supporters, the audience members yelling at Schiff removed their jackets, revealing pro-Trump shirts. One of them then said, "you should go to fuckin' jail ... you will be going to jail, for treason."
"This man is a fuckin' liar!" shouted another.
Watch:
The outburst lasted around 15 minutes, before the event continued. Three Glendale police officers were present, and no arrests or injuries were reported.
