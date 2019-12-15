© ANTARA/PR Central Sulawesi Government/sh



Two died and 50 houses were left covered in mud after a flash flood hit several villages in Kulawi subdistrict in Sigi regency, Central Sulawesi, on Thursday evening.The disaster occurred at 7 p.m. when most residents were at home and while others were holding a Christmas prayer at a church in the area.The flood was as a result of a landslide from a mountain located in Bolapapu, a village in Kulawi located next to forests.which directly hit the village.The disaster killed a father and his daughter who were stuck in their house when the flood hit. The mother of the family was able to survive as she was not in the house.Sigi Regent Mohammad Irwan Lapata said the regency administration had delivered food supplies and basic needs to the affected residents as part of its emergency response.The administration also deployed a team from the Sigi Disaster Mitigation Agency along with personnel from the National Police and the Indonesian Military to remove mud from houses in the village.He further added that the regency administration had also provided excavators in the area to help in the clean-up process.Volunteers and NGOs visited the village to help remove any mud, trees and stones from residents' houses."We have to be aware [of disasters] so that we can save ourselves from events that could potentially risk our lives," Irwan said.