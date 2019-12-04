A towering waterspout was spotted off the coast of Loiza, Puerto Rico, on November 30.San Juan native Pablo Collazo Cortes captured this footage of the weather event, which was spotted by other locals on the same date.Collazo Cortes told Storyful he took the video as he was walking along the beach. "A waterspout began to form west of where I was, off the coast of the Pinones sector in the municipality of Loiza," he said.He initially spotted a "first waterspout" that "did not have a complete formation, falling apart in a short time." However, soon after, "the second, much more defined waterspout" was formed, Collazo Cortes told Storyful.Credit: Pablo Collazo Cortés via Storyful