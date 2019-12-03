The NWS has warned that a still-waterlogged Midwest can expect a wet winter and likely Spring flooding in 2020.Christian breaks down what the 2019 flooding has already implied, and asks -- what can we expect from #NoPlant20 ?Also, farmers are taking tractors into the streets around the world -- but why not in the US? The war on food continues, as banks/credit cards start breaking down your grocery bill by carbon footprint. Are you growing your own food yet? It's time.