Three people were killed when they were hit by an avalanche in Phander valley of Ghizer district.According to police, Mirza Nazir Shahbaz and Mirza Hassan, all residents of Dalomal Phander, were at Chishi Nullah to bring their yaks on Wednesday when the avalanche hit them.The local volunteers and police personnel rushed to the area and retrieved the bodies. The deceased were shifted to Dalomal village to burial.The intermittent snowfall has paralysed routine life in upper parts of Gilgit-Baltistan. The snowfall has disconnected Astore, Skardu, Ghizer and Shigar from other areas.