avalanche
Three people were killed when they were hit by an avalanche in Phander valley of Ghizer district.

According to police, Mirza Nazir Shahbaz and Mirza Hassan, all residents of Dalomal Phander, were at Chishi Nullah to bring their yaks on Wednesday when the avalanche hit them.

The local volunteers and police personnel rushed to the area and retrieved the bodies. The deceased were shifted to Dalomal village to burial.

The intermittent snowfall has paralysed routine life in upper parts of Gilgit-Baltistan. The snowfall has disconnected Astore, Skardu, Ghizer and Shigar from other areas.

According to local people, the area has received seven to nine inches snow. Roads of Minimarg, Qamari, Rato and other areas have been blocked due to snowfall.

Seven to nine inches snow has been received in the areas. The locals said that people were confined to their houses. They said that they faced shortage of firewood and essential commodities. The temperature in the areas has dropped below minus 6 Celsius.