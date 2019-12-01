Wintry weather bedeviled Thanksgiving weekend travelers across the United States Saturday as a powerful and dangerous storm moved eastward, dumping heavy snow from parts of California to the northern Midwest and inundating other areas with rain.The National Weather Service said the storm was expected to drop 15-30 centimeters of snow from the northern Plains states into Minnesota, Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.Duluth officials asked the public to be patient as plows clear roadways and recommended that drivers stay off the roads to prevent accidents and let officers respond more quickly to emergencies.Farther south, rain and thunderstorms were forecast along and ahead of the cold front, with heavy rainfall possible Saturday in parts of the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys.Authorities in the western states were still grappling Saturday with the aftermath of heavy rains and snow over the busiest travel weekend of the year.In Arizona, officials continued their searching for three children missing after the vehicle they were riding in was swept away Friday in Tonto Creek.The Gila County Sheriff's Office said Saturday two other children and two adults who were in the vehicle were rescued from a small island and the bank of the creek in Tonto National Forest northeast of Phoenix.The Nebraska Department of Transportation said I-80 was closed in both directions and advised against travel in the state's Panhandle region. Several other roads and highways also were closed.Back-to-back snowstorms and strong winds combined to serious complicate travel by land across much of the rest of Wyoming, where roads were closed in the eastern and southern parts of the state because of whiteout conditions.The National Weather Service in Wyoming reported 10 centimeters of snow fell in Cheyenne from 7 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday "that has been blown all over kingdom come by our winds," said meteorologist Andrew Lyons.A wind gust of 77 mph (124 kph) was reported in the mountains between Cheyenne and Laramie, Lyons said.Travel was also difficult in Colorado Saturday as winds blew around snow that had fallen in previous days.Source: The Associated Press