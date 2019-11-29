The Guatemalan Santa Maria volcano has erupted regularly over November, according to INVISUMEH, the country's institute for volcanology. The organisation reported eruptions at the mountain's summit as much as three times per hour over one week.According to INVISUMEH, explosions surfaced at Santa Maria one to three times per day from November 20 to 26.The eruptions sent "avalanches" of material descending towards the east, west and southwest flanks of the mountain.Some of this ash fell locally, around El Faro, Santa Maria, and Viejo Palma.At the Pacaya volcano, to the southeast of Santa Maria, activity was much quieter.During the same six-day period, officials detected only weak strombolian activity, defined by mild blasts and incandescent cinders.According to INVISUMEH, lava flows are still active to the northwest of the mountain and reach 400 metres.Material which caused avalanches at the site was ejected 75 metres above the volcano's summit.INVISUMEH also noted "incandescent" material ejected from the site to heights of 100 to 450 metres, which caused avalanches of material travelling long-distances.Lava flows also remain active at the site, and as of November 24, are 300 to 800 metres long.El Fuego is Guatemala's most dangerous volcano, and its most recent eruption cycle began in 2002.The volcano made headlines last year when it violently erupted with little warning.On June 3, 2018, the volcano sent ash rocketing nearly four miles above its summit and generated a super-heated pyroclastic flow which cascaded down the mountain and into local communities.Some 200 people are thought to have died in the chaos, as the sudden nature of the eruption left little time for evacuation.Eddy Sanchez, the director of Guatemala's seismological, volcanic and meteorological institute, warned the most deadly aspect of the eruption was the resulting pyroclastic flows.He said: "Temperatures in the pyroclastic flow can exceed 700 degrees [Celsius] and volcanic ash can rain down on a 15km (nine-mile) radius."That could cause more mud flows and nearby rivers to burst their banks."The volcano erupted for a second time in November the same year, resulting in evacuations of nearly 4,000 people.Village people living in the vicinity of Volcan De Fuego have steadily started to stream over the border to the US.Small patches of Guatemala are now uninhabitable thanks to the eruptions last year.One town, the Colonia Quince de Octubre la Trinidad, entirely evacuated from the base of the volcano.