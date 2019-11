© MDT Travel Info



Do not travel to the U.S border tonight, you will not get in!! The motel in Coutts is full #abstorm #mtwx pic.twitter.com/wIti64tvxu — Brandon Houck (@HouckisPokise) November 28, 2019



70 centimetres.

Snowed in at Coutts AB pics taken by Riverside Market #abstorm pic.twitter.com/YffvGwPUTl — Brandon Houck (@HouckisPokise) November 28, 2019



Thursday, November 28th 2019, 9:07 am - Last time storm caused closure was nearly two decades ago, town official saysThe border crossing was closed at 6:30 p.m. Highway 4 remains open in Canada, but travel is not recommended, while the I-15 is closed from the border to Shelby, Mont., where multiple vehicles have slid off the highway."If you come to U.S. Customs, they're turning you back," said Lori Rolfe, the Village of Coutts' chief administrative officer. "We have lots of snow and lots of blowing so visibility is not great."The village of 250 residents has filled its bed and breakfast and its motel with stranded travellers, and has opened an emergency centre at 105 Centre Ave. to welcome others who might need a place to stay.Alberta Emergency Alert is cautioning travellers to stay off the roads between Milk River and Coutts.A winter storm warning is also in place for the area, with snowfall expected to possibly exceed 50 centimetres on the Canadian side of the border and gusty winds bringing visibility down to zero.The snowfall is expected to peter out Thursday afternoon, Environment Canada said.This article was originally published on CBC.ca by Sarah Rieger