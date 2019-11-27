© Sputnik / Russia's Defense Ministry



Moscow has showcased its top notch Avangard hypersonic missile system to a team of US military inspectors, saying the unprecedented move is an attempt to revitalize the key New START arms control treaty.The creation and successful tests of hypersonic, as well as other futuristic weaponry unveiled by Russia's President Vladimir Putin last year, has caused quite a stir in Washington. The system, first shown to the public last year, is expected to enter combat duty next month.The Pentagon has rushed to create similar weaponry for itself - while the US had been working on hypersonic systems before, research and development was largely stalled when the Russian bombshell announcement came.It remains unclear whether the US actually intends to save the New START, given its persistent efforts to dismantle all the major arms control deals. Earlier this year, Washington withdrew from yet another key agreement, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. The US blamed Russia for the INF demise, accusing it of violating the deal yet failed to provide any proof of its claims.