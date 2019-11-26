© Chris Gloag/ WirtschaftsWoche



Public Enemy No. 1

Magnitsky's Demise

Browder's Story

Kuznetsov is only mentioned in an English translation on Browder's website.

Contradictions

Russian authorities stumbled upon a man who was helping Browder come up with his tax-saving models: Sergei Magnitsky.

'A Measure of Vindication'

Justice or Vendetta?

Too Good Not to Be True