Fox News host Tucker Carlson has crossed an MSM Rubicon and questioned the Douma "gas attack" fraud on air, bringing up the OPCW whistleblower. Then he "rooted for Russia" over Ukraine. Was it a "betrayal," or epic truth-trolling?The polarizing Fox host dismantled the official Western media narrative in a seven-minute segment that included an interview with the Guardian correspondent who personally witnessed the second whistleblower present evidence to the agency.Adding insult to injury, Carlson proceeded to shred the sanctimonious Ukrainegate narrative in another segment of his show, asking former Hillary Clinton adviser Richard Goodstein"Because thousands of people are dying on the front lines! You think it's a joke — " a flustered Goodstein began, before Carlson cut him off with an indignant "Why do I care what's going on in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia?"Goodstein blustered on about how arch-hawk former vice president Dick Cheney had called the never-proven-yet-still-alleged Russian election interference "a warlike attack" and how Trump would surely "put the arm on" China if he was allowed to remain president, but Carlson had voiced the unspoken suspicions of many of his viewers - why, indeed, should they care about Ukraine? - and Goodstein's lack of a ready response was telling. The impeachment hearings have been drawing lower ratings than expected, even though polls from the start of the inquiry showed about half the country supported it.Russiagate truthers took Carlson's words as the proof their pet conspiracy theory was waiting for. "Carlson is rooting for Russia to invade Europe," one blue-check tweeted calling Fox News a "national security threat."Supporting Russia was "treason," full stop.Others demanded his sponsors abandon him and Fox take him off the air - because apparently nothing says America like censorship? Many slammed him as a communist, perhaps forgetting the USSR has not existed for decades.And a few lonely voices merely marveled at the total reversal of a status quo in which the Left had once stood against war.