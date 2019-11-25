The death toll in Pokot South landslide has risen to 24 after more bodies were recovered.According to West Pokot County Commissioner Apollo Okello they can no longer continue with rescue operation becausein the affected villages in Pokot South and Pokot Central."Seven people of the same family were buried alive in Nyarkulian area, Pokot South and 24 were buried alive in Muino area, Pokot Central sub county," said Okello."We are trying to reach where the bridge had been swept by floods, it is still raining," he said adding that the problem is of a huge magnitude and they have sought more help from the headquarters.The main road connecting the region between Lodwar and Kapenguria highway cut offSpeaking to the Standard earlier on phone, Sondany Location chief Joel Bulal said 12 people were buried alive in Nyarkulian area while four others in Parua area due to landslide triggered by heavy rains.He said rescue operation is ongoing to retrieve people and animals.