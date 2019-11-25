Earth Changes
Four dead, one missing: ship sinks after being struck by lightning off of N. Sumatra
The Jakarta Post
Mon, 25 Nov 2019 14:36 UTC
The four victims, identified as Eno, 35, Meti, 40, Dar, 40 and Suparman, 40, were among seven crew members aboard KM Restu Bundo when she began to sink on Thursday evening.
Nias Safe and Rescue Agency (SAR) Post commander Sukroadi Sastra Wijaya said that Eno died on Friday after escaping the sinking ship and swimming to Pini Island.
After he reached shore, Eno succumbed to severe burns he sustained from the lightning strike.
The two other crewmen who swam with Eno, identified as Anto, 40, and Wak Kuru, 36, survived the accident.
Three other victims were found dead at sea by a SAR team in the waters of Labuhan Hiu, Batu Timur Islands district, South Nias, on Saturday.
"The three dead victims were very difficult to identify as they had been in the water for a few days," Sukroadi said on Sunday.
Sukroadi said one crew member, named Hutabarat, 50, is still missing.
"The search operation to find the missing victim is still ongoing," he added.
KM Restu Bundo departed on Sunday, Nov. 17, from Sibolga city in North Sumatra to fish the waters around Pini Island. The ship was struck by lightning while it was underway on Thursday.
Reader Comments
Recent Comments
Well enjoy ya last year of normality, as Nov 2020 promises to be nothing short of cataclysmic,with all four magnetic bands of our sun dropping off...
Brilliant show. Would you please consider doing a "Part 2" segment for this subject?
Life's a bitch when you've been one. She has to work for herself - that's her only option. She cannot expect to be extended trust by an employer....
The author seems to be in a state of cognitive dissonance.
Don't try this at home....[Link]