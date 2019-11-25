© Mark Huso



In recent years, through social media you can easily find a hashtag for "struggle is real."I'm certain no other industry can share in that more than the farmers that continue the 2019 harvest. Last month, I shared about theWe are soil sampling our unharvested edible beans. Our field roster indicates we have 65 fields that didn't make it to the processing plant. That makes up close to 50% of the edible bean acres I work with and they are still in the field mostly because they needed to be cut underground with equipment and now with the frozen soil we are unable to do that.Soybeans are nearing the end. A few farms still must battle the rough conditions.Repair bills will no question exceed what farmers typically budget for. Many of the soybeans that have came off the fields are not dry and soybean drying costs are another budget item that is exceeding expectations. Sunflowers are also almost complete.And then there is the corn. Anywhere you drive in the eastern half of North Dakota and I'm assuming most of the Midwest, there are corn fields galore. High in moisture, low in test weight seems to be the pinnacle of the struggle for many farms in this region.. Farmers will struggle with slow harvest efficiency as they've been told to use low heat in the drying system to increase the test weight. Then, the struggle will trickle down from there.The Midwest is about to be reminded how real the power and struggle of "trickle down" economics can be. The farmers and elevators are doing their best to limit the losses and find profit where they can, but the struggle is real.The economy in our cities and towns will no question feel the struggle our farmers our going through. So those not tied to a farmer as close as some of us, please understand and respect what they are dealing with on a day to day basis.Farmers not only provide for their families and employees, but they provide almost everything that our small towns and cities have been built on.