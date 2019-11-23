Tuesday's stormy weather produced a brief snowfall at the summits of Mauna Loa and Maunakea. Most of the snow melted within a few hours.A webcam USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory webcam caught a glimpse of the snow on Mauna Loa's Mokuʻāweoweo Caldera from the northwest rim.On Maunakea, several observatory webcams recorded the event. A thin layer of snow remains on the summit this morning.The Flash Flood Watch for Hawaiʻi Island has been discontinued."An upper low responsible for unsettled weather over the past few days has weakened and moved east of the islands this morning," the National Weather Service wrote this morning. "Overnight soundings show our airmass remains moist and slightly unstable, but satellite and radar show dramatically clearer skies and diminished shower activity compared to last evening. The gridded database was altered for decreased POPs through today, with only isolated to scattered showers expected over windward areas. The threat of flash flooding has departed and The Flash Flood Watch for all Hawaiian Islands has been cancelled."