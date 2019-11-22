© YouTube/Jornal Lê Aí

A mother and daughter casually driving along the streets of Flores da Cunha in Brazil were swallowed up by a giant sinkhole which suddenly opened up in the road before them.The driver immediately behind the truck averted danger in time but Cavagnolli unwittingly sped right into the abyss. Thankfully, Cavagnolli was largely unharmed, and could be seen getting out of her vehicle in shock at what had just unfolded.A passerby helped her and her daughter out of the hole so they could be taken to hospital for treatment.The sinkhole opened right above a water and sewage system intersection; the incident left residents in the area without water as the pipes burst when the car sped into the hole.Repairs on the hole began Wednesday and it later emerged that the road was 50 years old.