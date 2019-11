Stormy weather is expected to start this weekend and last through Thanksgiving week.On Thursday, a storm in the west dumped more than 1 foot of snow from northern Arizona to the Colorado Rockies. Even the Grand Canyon saw up to three inches.Meanwhile, heavy hail struck Phoenix, Arizona, coating roads and neighborhoods, nearly looking like snow.By Friday morning that storm system was moving into the South, bringing heavy rain.This weekend the storm will veer to the Northeast, dropping some rain and snow.More heavy rain and flooding are expected for Southern California and the Southwest.