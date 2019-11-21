© Times of Israel



calling the bribery indictment against him an "attempted coup" and hinting at the presence of "foreign interests" behind the three-year investigation.after Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit released his indictment on Thursday."Tonight we witness an attempted coup against a right-wing Prime Minister." Netanyahu has been charged with bribery, fraud, and abuse of trust in three separate corruption cases.Netanyahu warned, hinting that he would not sit quietly while his reputation was being slimed.he declared, again eviscerating the "tainted procedure" - a phrase he repeated, by one journalist's count, five times in his lengthy self-defense speech.in the investigations. The decision to indict, he said, was made "with a heavy heart, but wholeheartedly." Police began investigating Netanyahu on the current charges three years ago, and Mandelblit has been weighing whether to indict since February.- though Nitzan has yet to make the statement publicly. Israeli law does not require a PM to resign upon indictment, but with no government yet formed, two months after a second election failed to produce a clear victor, the Israeli leader's future is uncertain.Netanyahu is the first sitting Israeli PM to be indicted on criminal charges, andHis rival Benny Gantz's Blue and White Party pointedly posted a clip of Netanyahu himself from 11 years ago, declaring