© Denis Babin/Radio-Canada



© Boris Proulx/Radio-Canada



Farmers facing formidable challenge with snow blanketing Ottawa-area fields"The thresher can't beat snow," he said in French on Sunday. "We have to wait for the snow to melt ... [or it] will just go through the thresher.""We're not ready to throw in the towel ... but we're starting to despair a little," said Marc Quesnel, a farmer in nearby Moose Creek, Ont.An icy winter followed, coating Quesnel's fields and killing a good portion of the crops underneath. Then there was a late, dry summer, delaying this fall's harvest.Quesnel said he still has nearly 40 hectares of crops to gather, and would like help from the province to deal with the weather challenges of the last year or so. The Producteurs de grains du Québec is making a similar request for farmers in that province,According to the industry group, corn is a $675-million-per-year industry in Quebec, while soybeans are worth about $500 million.