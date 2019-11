Heavy winds and winter conditions reported from Hintertux glacier, Austria.



150cm of fresh snowfall reported from Solda, South Tyrol/Italy.



Schools and roads were closed on Monday in parts of Austria as heavy snow and rain cause disruption across the Alpine region. Two women were rescued by firefighters after their houses were destroyed in a mudslide.Schools and roads were closed on Monday in parts of Austria as heavy snow and rain cause disruption.Austrian news agency APA reported.One of them was rescued almost immediately, another only after several hours. Both were hospitalized.Over thirty people were evacuated from their homes in the region of Styria amid concerns over landslides, while the residents of 15 buildings in Carinthia were evacuated as the nearby Gurk river threatened to burst its banks.The chaos was also apparent in South Tyrol, across the border in Italy.Snow first began in Austria last Wednesday but grew more severe over the weekend, as an unusually harsh and early winter kicks off across Europe. Heavy snow claimed one life in France and there has been widespread flooding in the UK.