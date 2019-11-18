Dozens of far-flung and remote villages near the Line of Control (LoC), including border towns of Keran and Karnah, remained cut off from the rest of Kashmir valleyon Sunday due to slippery road conditions"The Kupwara-Keran and Kupwara-Karnah roads remained closed for the third day on Sunday due to accumulation of about one foot snow," an official of Police Control Room (PCR), Kupwara, said over the phone.He said the upper reaches in the district received fresh snowfall while rain lashed plains, including Kupwara town during the past 24 hours. "Traffic will resume only after improvement in the weather and clearance of snow on these roads," he said, adding that the snow clearance operation will take a couple of days.Due to fresh snowfall on already accumulated snow, traffic on different routes, leading to far-flung and remote areas, including near LoC, remained suspended since November 6.The official said Kupwara-Machil roads remained closed due to accumulation of snow and slippery road conditions. "Roads leading to dozens of far-flung and remote villages also remained closed due to fresh snowfall since Thursday night," he said.. "The road has been closed on November 6 morning due to several feet of snow and slippery conditions. There was more than five feet of snow at Razdan Pass," official said.The authorities have already pressed into service snow clearance machines and cutters to clear the snow and put through the road, which used to shut for six winter months in the past. The government has approved a tunnel at Razdan pass to make it an all weather road.