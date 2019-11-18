Earth Changes
Dozens of villages remain cutoff by several feet of snow in Kashmir
Daily Excelsior
Sun, 17 Nov 2019 19:29 UTC
Meanwhile, the Kupwara-Machil and Gurez-Bandipora roads in north Kashmir remained closed since November 6 owing to the same reason.
"The Kupwara-Keran and Kupwara-Karnah roads remained closed for the third day on Sunday due to accumulation of about one foot snow," an official of Police Control Room (PCR), Kupwara, said over the phone.
He said the upper reaches in the district received fresh snowfall while rain lashed plains, including Kupwara town during the past 24 hours. "Traffic will resume only after improvement in the weather and clearance of snow on these roads," he said, adding that the snow clearance operation will take a couple of days.
Due to fresh snowfall on already accumulated snow, traffic on different routes, leading to far-flung and remote areas, including near LoC, remained suspended since November 6.
The official said Kupwara-Machil roads remained closed due to accumulation of snow and slippery road conditions. "Roads leading to dozens of far-flung and remote villages also remained closed due to fresh snowfall since Thursday night," he said.
Meanwhile, border areas of Gurez, Neeru and dozens of other areas remained cut off from district headquarter Bandipora due to accumulation of several feet of snow on the road. "The road has been closed on November 6 morning due to several feet of snow and slippery conditions. There was more than five feet of snow at Razdan Pass," official said.
The authorities have already pressed into service snow clearance machines and cutters to clear the snow and put through the road, which used to shut for six winter months in the past. The government has approved a tunnel at Razdan pass to make it an all weather road.
Quote of the Day
If I'd written all the truth I knew for the past ten years, about 600 people - including me - would be rotting in prison cells from Rio to Seattle today. Absolute truth is a very rare and dangerous commodity in the context of professional journalism.
Recent Comments
I think Fox news should investigate thoroughly, and if the guest's statements turn out to be untrue, issue a retraction and an apology. And if...
Try the following video on how to become incredibly unpopular. [Link]
Like Eric Holder is going to find fault with anything approved of by Israel. We can't get rid of the swamp monsters even after they've left the...
More than the ukronazis deserve with the development of Nordstream2 and Turkstream projects.
It was not immediately known what happened to the curious animals. They probably rooted at thrice the normal rate. Then came back for another...