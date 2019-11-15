© Global Look Press / Danita Delimont

Chinese blockchain firm OneConnect has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States, seeking to raise $100 million. The company deals with financial technology, including artificial intelligence.RT's Boom Bust is joined by Jeffrey Tucker from the American Institute for Economic Research, who says the news is "very exciting."However, he warns that this will be accompanied by "all kinds of hysterias, bubbles, frenzies and wild speculation."