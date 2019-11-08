Yellow and orange snow alerts as winter arrives abruptly in the north of SpainOnly a week ago the Region of Murcia was basking in temperatures of 29 degrees during the long holiday weekend but as mid-November approaches the weather has taken a turn for the colder, andand set the scene for ski resorts to open for the winter, possibly at the end of the month.The image above is provided by the resort of Baqueira-Beret in the Catalan Pyrenees.