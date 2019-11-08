Baqueira-Beret in the Catalan Pyrenees

Snow at Baqueira-Beret in the Catalan Pyrenees
Yellow and orange snow alerts as winter arrives abruptly in the north of Spain

Only a week ago the Region of Murcia was basking in temperatures of 29 degrees during the long holiday weekend but as mid-November approaches the weather has taken a turn for the colder, and in the Pyrenees and the Picos de Europa in northern Spain copious snowfalls have blocked roads and set the scene for ski resorts to open for the winter, possibly at the end of the month.





Falls of up to 40 centimetres have been reported at resorts such as Fuentes de Invierno in Asturias, and parts of the Spanish Pyrenees and the Picos de Europa are on yellow and orange alert for further heavy snow during the weekend. The image above is provided by the resort of Baqueira-Beret in the Catalan Pyrenees.