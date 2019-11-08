© Getty Images / Izeddin Idlibi / Anadolu Agency

White Helmets' persecution of Syrian Christians in Idlib

"The terrorists looted all the houses, they entered houses and checked what's inside it, another group came and took everything inside, they took everything they could carry, they emptied houses, they emptied them."

"They established their center in a complex of school and church buildings. When they arrived they were dressed like the terrorists, you couldn't tell them apart but the White Helmets are a subsidiary of the terrorist groups . Most of the White Helmets were Syrian but the situation was chaotic, we didn't know who was who, there were many foreigners among them."

"They (White Helmets and terrorists) left nothing untouched or unbroken. They were like locusts, they left no tree or building untouched. They stole our livelihood, our trees. They destroyed everything, reduced it to trash, our homes, our buildings, all destroyed."

Chemical weapon hoaxes staged by extremist, sectarian White Helmets

but they should also be held publicly accountable for their role in perpetuating misery and bloodshed in Syria.

