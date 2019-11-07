Winterlike temperatures that pushed into the northern Plains through the middle of this weekCold air arrived in the northern Plains on Wednesday into Wednesday night.The normal low temperature for this region during the beginning of November is in the middle to upper 20s F.In Amarillo, Texas, the high reached 72 F Wednesday afternoon before plummeting to 32 F early Thursday morning.Cold will continue to expand eastward ahead of the weekend. Behind a storm that brought snow to the Great Lakes and Northeast, allowing temperatures to reach their lowest point this season Friday night.Daily record low temperatures could be challenged for cities from Boston to Nashville.Normal high temperatures for the beginning of November range from the lower 40s F in northern Maine to the lower 60s F in the mid-Atlantic.with widespread temperatures stuck in the 40s and 50s," stated AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda. "Even temperatures in communities along the Gulf coast will struggle into the 60s."Readings for many communities away from the Gulf Coast will fall through the 30s Friday night, with some upper 20s even likely from Arkansas to northern Mississippi and northern Alabama into the Tennessee Valley.While more comfortable air will return to the South for the second half of the weekend and into the beginning of next week,"A widespread killing freeze is likely to end the growing season across much of the South early next week," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Kottlowski., but the most intense cold will be in the northern Plains where temperatures may even fall below zero. Coupled with gusty winds, it will feel even colder across the region and time spent outside will need to be limited."While the extreme cold is expected to give way to a milder pattern to close out November, it may take until the third week of November to clear out the well below-normal temperatures from the northern Plains through the Great Lakes," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.