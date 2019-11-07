© ANI



No flights

recorded 3-4 ft of snowfall.

© ANI



Lines damaged

© ANI



Normal life paralysed, power lines down after 16 hours of incessant snowfallSeven people were killed as 16 hours of incessant snowfall paralysed life in the Kashmir valley on Thursday.in the valley and turned the narrow tracks on the hill slopes dangerously slippery.No flight was able to land or take off from the Srinagar airport due to accumulation of snow on the runway, and low visibility, officials said. Srinagar city saw major traffic gridlocks due to snow accumulation and slippery roads."Around 90 houses were damaged due to snowfall in Kupwara," said Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg.Snow has inflicted major damage to electricity lines, both 35,000 KV and 11,000 KV,"Snow has damaged the electric power infrastructure in the valley. Power lines have been downed by tree branches. We would require 3-4 hours after snow stops to restore the power supply. We are hopeful to start the restoration in a phased manner from Friday forenoon," Chief Engineer Qazi Hafhmat of the Power Development Department said.According to officials, all major government-run hospitals in Srinagar have decided to postpone scheduled surgeries on Friday, if electricity is not restored. Kashmir University and the Islamic University of Science and Technology have postponed their examination schedules for Friday.The Meteorological Department's Director in-charge Mukhtar Ahmad said snow will continue till late midnight on Thursday and the weather was likely to improve by Friday forenoon.