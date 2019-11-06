Hundreds of people were displaced and at least 3 killed after flooding in Uganda in mid-October this year.
Meanwhile the Kafu river in Western and Central Region is 10 metres above normal levels, raising fears of major flooding.
Eastern Region
Uganda Red Cross reported that heavy rain in Busia District district on 05 November 2019. One person died after the rain caused a house to collapse in Western Division of Busia Municipal.
Around 300 people were displaced and one person died after heavy rain, strong winds and flooding in Iganga district on 28 October, 2019. According to media reports, homes and community buildings were damaged, along with wide areas of crops.
Western Region
In Kasese District, Western Region, 3 children die after their house collapsed due to a landslide that occurred after a heavy on 30 October. The incident occurred in Bulembia division, Kilembe valley.
The area is well known to be at risk of landslides and flash flooding, with children often the victims. Local media said at least 17 children have died in landslides in the area since 2011.
Uganda Red Cross said they were working with police to educate local communities about the dangers of landslides and flooding and to discuss disaster preparedness.
Central Region
The Kafu river which in parts runs along the border between Western and Central Regions is 10 metres above normal levels, raising fears of major flooding in Kyankwanzi District (Central Region) and Hoima District in Western Region.
Meanwhile the overflowing Ssezibwa River in Mukono District, Central Region, has caused severe damage to a bridge. One person has died and two others are missing after being swept away by the flooding from the river on 03 November.
Social Media
Observation made on River Kafu by our disaster preparedness team indicates that the water level has risen by 10m from it's normal level. An alert has been sent to the DDMC & Community Based Response Teams to be on high alert. We are also sensitising communities to be vigilant. pic.twitter.com/mvRq4bV5J1— Uganda Red Cross Soc (@UgandaRedCross) October 29, 2019