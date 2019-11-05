© Reuters / Shannon Stapleton

Halloween may be over, but there's plenty of bloodshed at McDonald's this week after the shock sacking of CEO Steve Easterbrook, who became the sacrificial lamb to be slain in the name of corporate 'wokeness' and puritanism.Apparently, this is an unforgivable offense in 2019 because it contravenes the fast food chain's strict company policy, which forbids bosses from having personal relations with subordinates, regardless of whether they directly manage them.The policy is so draconian that even relationships which predate an employee joining the company would have to be A) abruptly ended or B) be hidden from view like a cheap, tawdry affair.Clearly, I'm not loving it. Here's why...The other reason the company's decision leaves a bad taste in my mouth is because it's cowardly.In case today's feminists haven't noticed, this approach is sexist.As Democratic congresswoman Katie Hill recently proved, this is total BS.Furthermore, it patronizes women by implying that they're incapable of making grown-up, autonomous decisions. Spoiler alert: contrary to Margaret Atwood's oppression porn, such as 'The Handmaid's Tale', women are not operating under a constant cloud of coercive control.Back in 2015, fashion retailer American Apparel banned relationships between staff - 'either casual or committed' - after CEO Dov Charney's sacking for alleged misconduct.Not only does this stifle a person's free agency, it also goes against what most employees want.So, even if they don't look like it when they are boarding their corporate jets in their tailored suits, maybe, just maybe, even white, male CEOs like him need protection.