flood
Rivers, lakes and streams are overflowing from the heavy rains in central New York. It's so bad a camp was seen floating down West Canada Creek.

The camp sat on property owned by Richard Goodney in Poland on Route 28 between Gravesville and Beecher Road. The owners are from the south and weren't there at the time. "Luckily the owners just headed home for the winter," said his son Skyler.

Jessica Johnson Rowland captured the camp floating by her home just before she had to evacuate. "Prayers are needed," she said.


"This was my grandparent's camp that they bought in the 70's," Leigh DeLong Caputo shared. "So many good memories with family and friends there."

Several roads and bridges are washed out throughout central New York. Emergency crews were busy rescuing stranded residents from homes. 2 women even had to be saved after sitting in a water filled SUV for an hour.

Residents in Frankfort, Whitesboro and Dolgeville were evacuated and the Red Cross set up shelters to give everyone a safe place to go.


A Flood Watch and High Wind Warning are in effect throughout central New York.