Comment: Kudos to Mark Ames and the Grayzone research team for this exhaustive exposure of the inner workings of one node of the neocon propaganda network. While Eliot Higgins, Charles Lister and warmongering fellow travelers have been outed as journalistic shams, Ames uncovers other participants who uncritically called for supporting the anti-Assad terrorists.
Top Syria regime-change hustlers and media "experts," from Bellingcat to pro-war journalists, helped transform the @ShamiWitness account from a foreign Salafi-jihadist recruiter into a credible "ISIS expert."
Who remembers @ShamiWitness? At the peak of ISIS's power, @ShamiWitness stood out as the genocidal militia group's "most influential Twitter account," according to a Channel 4 exposé and a Kings College report.
The @ShamiWitness account was followed by some two-thirds of foreign jihadis. But it went further than propogandizing Islamic State's massacres and rapes: ShamiWitness also actively recruited foreign jihadis and helped lead them through the ratlines in Turkey, into the ISIS killing fields in Syria and Iraq, as a George Washington University report revealed this year.
But I want to talk about the western "experts" in Washington and London who cozied up to ShamiWitness — especially since all of them are still around, many of them bigger and more influential in our political discourse than ever. They're the ones who built up ShamiWitness's social media capital, making his account so popular, and so effective, in recruiting ISIS murderers.
Saudi-funded Atlantic Council; Charles Lister of the Saudi-funded Middle East Institute; former CNN "Syria expert" and Atlantic Council fellow Michael Weiss, all major figures promoting today's Russiagate hysteria — together helped transform the @ShamiWitness account from a cretinous troll into a credible "ISIS expert."
They validated and lent credibility to ShamiWitness as someone with deep, local insider knowledge, boosting ShamiWitness's social capital their countless retweets, #FF's, #Pt's, and their numerous public interactions.
As it turned out, ShamiWitness was a fake "Syria expert". The millennial yuppie who ran the @ShamiWitness account was as much an insider expert on ISIS as the western Syria hacks who boosted him.
It wasn't the "experts" like Bellingcat who unmasked ShamiWitness — quite the opposite, Bellingcat's team played a major role in building him up as a credible expert. Rather, it was a Channel 4 report exposing ShamiWitness as a fake — but a very dark and dangerous fake, with very real world consequences.
And just like that, the London and Washington Syria regime-change neocons who'd been boosting ShamiWitness suddenly looked like fools — as well as ISIS accessories. Contrary to what they had all assumed, ShamiWitness wasn't the expert Syria insider he pretended to be. He spoke no Arabic; he was nowhere near Syria.
ISIS was responsible for slaughtering somewhere between 50,000 and 100,000 people in Iraq and Syria; enslaving, raping and exterminating untold thousands of Yezidis and other minorities in the region.
Which makes it all the more shocking how these western experts, most of whose careers are still thriving today, bigger than ever in fact, were able to get away with being accessories to ISIS propaganda and recruiting efforts.
It wasn't as though they couldn't have known ShamiWitness was a monster. A year before ShamiWitness was unmasked, Michael Kelley called out reporters (including himself) for being accessories to ShamiWitness's social media influence, but he was practically alone in that.
Here are a few gruesome examples of ShamiWitness's Twitter account in action:
- In 2014, responding to reports out of Kobane that ISIS attackers were raping and mutilating female Kurdish soldiers, ShamiWitness gleefully tweeted:
- As his Islamic State heroes were posting selfies of their beheaded Kurdish female trophies [WARNING GRAPHIC], ShamiWitness tweeted out sick ISIS jokes about murdered Kurds like this:
ShamiWitness repeatedly tweeted out ISIS videos of American hostage Peter Kassig's beheading execution within minutes after they were first posted, feeding bloodlust to his thousands of foreign Salafi-jihadist followers.
And he did his best to inflame sectarian anti-Shia hatreds, gearing up ISIS foreign recruits for the killing fields:
Bellingcat founder Eliot Higgins
One of those experts who has been in the news a lot lately is Eliot Higgins of the Atlantic Council/Bellingcat cyber-sleuth group. Bellingcat have made themselves darlings of the western press — and western intelligence agencies — with their investigative reports targeting NATO's adversaries, primarily Russia and Syria.
After making headlines for tying Russia to the downing of Malaysian Air Flight 17 and unmasking the alleged GRU poisoners in Salisbury, Higgins and his crew received unanimous glowing press in the BBC, New York Times, Washington Post and elsewhere.
Saudi-financed Atlantic Council, and the US government's National Endowment for Democracy (NED), a regime-change front set up by Reagan's ghoulish CIA chief, Bill Casey. (The NED's first chief, Allen Weinstein admitted to the Washington Post, "A lot of what we do today was done covertly twenty-five years ago by the CIA.")
- For the mercifully uninitiated, "#FF" is how you recommend other accounts to your own followers to follow. #FF is a key part of any brand-building strategy. You #FF someone who you think will make you look good, and who you hope will #FF you back to their followers. This is how ambitious Twitter propagandists build brand following:
- Here's the Bellingcat founder promoting some ISIS slaughter porn tweeted out by ShamiWitness — in this case, an ISIS video gloating over murdered Kurdish women:
- Here is the Bellingcat sleuth engaging in what passes for witty Twitter repartee with ShamiWitness, joking about devastating ISIS suicide bomber vehicles that have killed and mutilated untold thousands in Syria and Iraq. But for Bellingcat and ShamiWitness, there's a Gallagher joke in it:
- And here's Higgins offering helpful Twitter tips to ISIS's top recruiter on how to deal with ISIS's online critics:
Oddly reminiscent of a Mehdi Masroor Biswas pretending to be a ShamiWitness (Shami meaning "Syria"). How could ace sleuths Bellingcat not know that ShamiWitness was a fraud, let alone a propagandist for mass murder and enslavement?
As online open source experts, they should've had no problem unmasking ShamiWitness. Slate reported how it was "fairly easy to doxx" ShamiWitness after all, based on his giant dumb social media footprints under his real name and real life in Bangalore, accounts which were carelessly linked to his ShamiWitness accounts.
Nevertheless, Higgins and his Bellingcat boys were gobsmacked when the ISIS "expert" they'd been #FFing and conversing with for two years turned out to be a fake.
We now know from detailed terrorism studies that ShamiWitness was not on "toilet cleaning duty" as Higgins quipped. He very literally led foreign jihadi recruits into the Syrian and Iraqi killing fields, and inspired one of ISIS's most gruesome foreign terrorist attacks, in Dhaka.
Ex-VICE producer Danny Gold
You had to try really hard not to know what you were getting involved in with ShamiWitness, and in case you were trying too hard, ShamiWitness boasted what he was up to, such as this tweet to another chummy Washington regime-change operative and former founding producer and host for VICE, Danny Gold:
Gulf-funded 'expert' Charles Lister
For now, let's move on to more familiar names in the DC-London regime-change swamp.
- Here is ubiquitous regime-change hack Charles Lister, of the Saudi-financed Middle East Institute, logrolling with Higgins and ShamiWitness like something out of a "how to build your social media brand" workshop:
- Here's a string of Lister-ShamiWitness-Bellingcat logrolling episodes:
All of them benefited from it, including ShamiWitness. Only the Syrian and Iraqi people suffered.
But "Jihad Lister" (as Special Forces veteran Jack Murphy calls him) went further than logrolling with ShamiWitness, blowing kisses to the ISIS propagandist/recruiter in ways that are downright sickening:
Human Rights Watch report). To Lister and his ISIS friend, it's all good for an ironic laugh:
Neocon Michael Weiss
Naturally, this sordid ISIS-neocon Twitter orgy features serial Thesaurus-abuser Michael Weiss, the Daily Beast's tenured regime-change hack. There's a lot of love going back and forth between the two. Perhaps most astonishing is ShamiWitness declaring Michael Weiss as his favorite journalist, Weiss going wobbly at the knees in gratitude, and the ISIS recruiter blowing him a smiley:
- Weiss blows a smiley back at the ISIS recruiter:
- Weiss seconding a ShamiWitness endorsement by Aaron Zelin of the hawkish AIPAC spinoff, the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Zelin also worked for Bellingcat.
The think-tank neocons accused Tamimi of having turned into a terrorist. In fact, Tamimi's real sin was debunking an inane Michael Weiss conspiracy article that claimed Iran and ISIS were "secret allies" in Syria.
Weiss was of course wrong — being consistently wrong is what Weiss is paid to do for a living.
ISIS's air force in Syria.
Weiss also struck up all sorts of sleazy relationships with Syrian jihadis, and even posed for selfies in a jihadi-controlled section of Aleppo in 2012:
reported, the jihadi on Weiss's left was believed to be Syrian rebel commander Yousef Ajjan Al-Hadid, who was killed shortly after Weiss's selfie.
And the other guy with the AK, the one who looks like Harold Ramis, is Mahmoud Sheikh al-Zour, who ran his own rebel training camp in northern Syria, and worked in Al Qaeda-dominated Idlib as well as Aleppo.
So you'd think Weiss and his crew would be a little more circumspect about accusing a far more serious Syria analyst like Aymenn Jawad al-Tamimi of being a jihadist sympathizer — but hypocrisy never bothered a neocon.
And anyway, their gang hit on Tamimi's reputation had nothing to do with Salafi-jihadist sympathies, and everything to do with making Weiss look bad. So the syndicate took a break from brand-building with ShamiWitness, to try to sink Tamimi's career by smearing him as a terrorist symp.
The job was handed to an aspiring young neocon larva named Armin Rosen — previously known for defending a racist hate-group leader's use of "Islamo-fascism" — who published the hit piece in Business Insider, headlined "The Remarkable Story of a Rising Terrorism Analyst Who Got Too Close To His Subjects".
Rosen's article begins with the goal reported as fact:
A couple paragraphs down, the article explains how:Aymenn Al Tamimi's career came apart in public last week.
Next paragraph comes the bombshell evidence, in the form of a non sequitur:almost from the beginning, his links to known jihadis — including members of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), arguably the most ruthless of such groups — and a habit of firing off tweets and social media posts appearing to sympathize with their cause raised eyebrows among his colleagues in the tightly knit, scholarly community of Western-based terrorism analysts.
On July 14, Al Tamimi, who had been cited in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post and had appeared on BBC News, published an article attempting to debunk journalist Michael Weiss's evidence that Iran was aiding ISIS, which now controls a roughly Belgium-sized slice of Iraq and Syria.
This is where the "tightly knit" syndicate comes in. It's not about evidence or expository logic; the evidence is what the self-appointed "community" decides is evidence. In this instance, it was Bellingcat that pulled the pulled open the trap door:
That would be this Daveed Gartenstein-Ross:[Tamimi's] article was cross-posted to Bellingcat, the online publication launched by Eliot Higgins, the renowned investigative journalist most famous for helping to prove the Syrian regime's responsibility for the August 21, 2013, chemical weapons attack in Damascus.
But within days the article had been pulled from Bellingcat and Tamimi had been dropped as a contributor to the site, a development Higgins confirmed for Business Insider by email early last week.
Higgins cited serious accusations that had surfaced on Twitter after fellow terrorism analysts had aired evidence suggesting that Tamimi was discomfortingly close with some of his sources in the jihadist world.
Weiss linked to a conversation in which Tamimi told an apparent ISIS supporter that it was "best not openly tweeting" pro-Caliphate sympathies, and that his "bro," the pro-ISIS Twitter user Shami Witness, "suggested I should stick to objectivity on Twitter."
Daveed Gartenstein-Ross, a senior fellow at the the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, called the exchange "pretty disturbing."
Eliot Higgins and his Bellingcat crew have come a long way since this smear on Tamimi. These days, Bellingcat are media celebrities, fronting for western intelligence agencies' information wars against Russia and Syria.
Higgins and Bellingcat have positioned themselves as a pro-NATO Wikileaks, exposing the lies and crimes of NATO's adversaries, racking up lucrative grants from Google, the Atlantic Council, and Bill Casey's old regime-change front the National Endowment for Democracy along the way.
To Tamimi's credit, he was one of the very few Syria analysts or journalists who publicly owned up to his own role in lending credibility to ShamiWitness's Twitter account. Unlike Weiss, Zelin, Lister, Higgins, or any of the other Bellingcats, who never owned up to their own role as accessories to ShamiWitness, Tamimi had the integrity to write about and explore his own mistakes, and to try to learn from those mistakes.
And despite Bellingcat's best efforts, Tamimi is still around, blogging at Syria Comment — a site edited by one of the very few American Syria experts to actually get the Syria war right — Professor Joshua Landis, who heads the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma, and who appeared on Radio War Nerd early this year.
Being right about Syria is, as I've said, the only sin in this business. So you might not be surprised to learn that Michael Weiss and ShamiWitness teamed up against Landis.
Actually it's worse: Weiss and ShamiWitness ganged up on Landis by making menacing attacks on Landis's Syrian-born wife and her family, who are members of Syria's minority Alawite sect, which has been targeted for extermination by groups supported by ShamiWitness, Weiss, and the rest of this DC-London regime-change crowd.
Here is the ShamiWeiss-Landis exchange, in which Weiss tags his ISIS pal to attack Professor Landis's inlaws, many of whom still live in Syria:
More Syria 'experts' who boosted ISIS recruiter ShamiWitness
We have spent enough time on these sleazy goons. Let's name some more western "experts" who boosted and promoted the @ShamiWitness account:
- Phillip Smyth of AIPAC spinoff the Washington Institute for Near East Studies:
- Faysal Itani, senior fellow at the Saudi-funded Atlantic Council:
- Here is the Intercept's Micah Lee, a privacy activist who promotes US government-funded crypto technologies like Tor and Signal, offering to help ShamiWitness conceal his online communications:
- Oz Katerji, a regime-change troll and yet another ex-Bellingcat "Team" member (sensing a pattern here):
- Borzou Daraghi of the Atlantic Council (another pattern) and formerly Buzzfeed:
- Liz Sly of the Washington Post:
- Elizabeth Tsurkov, an Israeli analyst who later boasted of her close friendship with members of the Saudi-backed jihadist group Jaysh al-Islam, notorious for caging Syrian minorities:
- Michael Weiss's co-author, Hassan Hassan, who frequents hawkish think tanks in Washington, DC:
In fact, many knew, but only a very few cared to call it out, and got nothing for it.
A year before ShamiWitness was unmasked by Channel 4, Michael Kelley of Business Insider (now an editor at Yahoo News) published a piece titled "One Of The Most Popular Sources on Syria Happens To Be An Extremist Supporter," calling out reporters and experts like himself for being accessories to ShamiWitness/ISIS propaganda:
After ShamiWitness was exposed in December 2014, Syria journalists and experts who hadn't been part of the ShamiWitness Dupe Brigade called out the hacks who'd made ShamiWitness a powerful and influential propagandist."[H]e remains a noticeable voice in the Syria discussion. That is uncomfortable for analysts and reporters (including this author) who have directly or indirectly facilitated Shami's rise, even if the lift merely involved a citation, a retweet, or friendly banter."
For example, Zaid Benjamin of Radio Sawa bitterly tweeted:
Two of the ISIS Bangladeshi jihadis who carried out the gruesome 2016 Dhaka attack were avid followers of ShamiWitness. That attack left 29 dead — including nine Italians, five women, and four men, all of whose bodies showed signs of gruesome torture, punishment for anyone who couldn't cite verses from the Koran.
Indian authorities also discovered that ShamiWitness helped recruit Areef Majid and his group of ISIS jihadist recruits from Kalyan, near Mumbai. Majid fought for ISIS in Iraq and Syria, before escaping in late 2014 — like a lot of foreign recruits who started getting cold feet after the US-led coalition and Kurdish fighters made life harder for the Islamic State's army of sadists and genocidaires.
The Travelers. American Jihadists in Syria and Iraq" revealed just how intimately involved ShamiWitness was in ISIS recruiting and logistics, guiding foreign Salafi-jihadists to the ISIS rape camps and killing fields in Syria and Iraq.
The report goes deep into the experience of an American ISIS recruit, "Mo," who was "one of the first Americans to go to Syria [to fight for ISIS]."
In June 2014, the FBI paid a visit to Mo after monitoring his online interactions with the likes of ShamiWitness. Shortly afterwards, Mo bought a one-way ticket to Istanbul, and made his way to a Turkish town called Urfa (or "Şanlıurfa" in Turkish).
From accounts like ShamiWitness, Mo understood that to join ISIS, Urfa "was the place to go."
Here, the George Washington U report describes how Shamiwitness led "Mo" to his ISIS handlers:
So people in Syria and Iraq were killed, kidnapped, tortured and raped. And ShamiWitness is rotting in an Indian prison somewhere."While analysis of @Shamiwitness' activities to date paint him merely as a propaganda disseminator for IS, it seems that his role may have in fact also been one of direct facilitation for would-be Western travelers. While in Şanlıurfa, Mo used Twitter to reach out to @Shamiwitness, who put him in touch with three local IS facilitators, including a British IS member called Abu Rahman al-Britani. Using Kik, the encrypted messenger of choice for IS travelers at the time, he reached out to al-Britani. Mo was then given a number for an IS smuggler and told by al-Britani that he could use him for tazkiya, a vetting process whereby a known fighter vouches for a new member to other IS members."
But that's not their problem. Eliot Higgins, Michael Weiss, and company have moved on to bigger things now. Their power network is a lot bigger too. And they can prove beyond a doubt that if you question their research, you might be working for the enemy. Why else would anyone question their expertise?
Mark Ames is the co-host of the Radio War Nerd podcast. Subscribe to Radio War Nerd on Patreon.