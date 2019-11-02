South Africa drought
A Hydrology expert says his research suggests South Africa is experiencing its worst drought in a thousand years.

Dr Gideon Groenewald says small towns suffer worst with many of them having already run out of water.

Groenewald said the drought was a result of a natural drying cyle and no one was to blame.

"We are in a drought that has lasted for about 20 years in short term, 220 years in longer term and it's now going to a 1000 years according to my records, so it means no human being or institution can be blamed for the fact that the dams are dry..." he said.

Meanwhile, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, says if the country uses water sparingly, there will be no need for water-shedding.