Ohio law enforcement agencies have revealed a huge drugs bust in which overof suspected fentanyl, an addictive opioid more dangerous than heroin, was seized along with $30,000 cash and three guns.Three men, all aged in their 30s and from Dayton, were arrested in connection with the bust and are facing drug and firearm charges. The drugs were seized during the week of October 21, 2019 but the operation has only now been revealed by authorities.According to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control, two out of three overdose deaths in America involve an opioid, and the number of opioid-related deaths has increased nearly six times in the two decades to 2019.