FLOOD
As Tropical Cyclone Kyarr makes its way across the Arabian Sea, a combination of high tide, storm surge and high waves caused coastal flooding in parts of United Arab Emirates and Oman from 28 October, 2019.

In United Arab Emirates, roads were closed in Sharjah and Fujairah as high waves and storm surged caused flooding along the coast. Police urged caution.

Local media reported that around 20 houses were flooded with seawater in Kalba, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates. Residents of the houses have been evacuated. Businesses and roads were also flooded and schools were closed. Gulf News reported waves of 7 feet (2 metres) in the area.

Disaster authorities in the country said there have been no reports of casualties or injuries.




In Oman, coastal flooding hit areas of Raʾs al-Ḥadd in Ash Sharqiyah district in Oman on 29 October, 2019. Parts of Majis in Sohar, Oman, were also flooded.

Kyarr started off as a Category 4 cyclone but was downgraded to Category 1 on 30 October.

As of 31 October, Oman Meteorology said Kyarr was about 260km from the Oman coast, moving southwest parallel with South Sharqiyah and Wusta Governorates. Disaster authorities in Oman reported heavy rain in coastal areas of South Sharqiyah and Wusta Governorates.

map storm
