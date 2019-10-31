Earth Changes
Denver weather: Another record broken as temperatures plunge to near zero
Ashton Altieri
Thu, 31 Oct 2019 14:11 UTC
Thu, 31 Oct 2019 14:11 UTC
The records on Monday and Tuesday were related to the daily high temperatures. Denver only reached 21 degrees on Monday and 18 degrees on Tuesday. It had never stayed so cold on these dates in the past so new "record coldest maximum" temperatures were set for October 28 and October 29.
One final record is expected Thursday morning when the combination of clear skies, mainly light winds, and snow on the ground allows temperatures to plunge below zero along the Front Range. If the temperature manages to drop below -2° early Thursday, the all-time record low for October in Denver will be broken. That record was set on October 29, 1917.
Looking ahead to Thursday, temperatures will rise during the day and will hover around the freezing mark for trick-or-treating on Thursday evening.
With the extreme cold, police in the Denver area are warning residents not to leave their cars running unattended. Police in Denver received five reports of puffer vehicles that were stolen by the end of the morning rush hour on Wednesday.
One final record is expected Thursday morning when the combination of clear skies, mainly light winds, and snow on the ground allows temperatures to plunge below zero along the Front Range. If the temperature manages to drop below -2° early Thursday, the all-time record low for October in Denver will be broken. That record was set on October 29, 1917.
The back-to-back storms that slammed Denver and Colorado's Front Range this week brought a about a foot of snow. The first storm officially brought 3.8 inches while the second storm brought 7.7 inches. October 2019 is now the 12th snowiest on record.
The snow and cold led many school districts in Colorado to close school on Wednesday.
Santiago, Chile, 28 October 2019
"The only things that interest me in the US are Tupac Shakur, Allen Ginsberg, and Jackson Pollock. I don't need a visa to access their work."
~ Putin advisor after he was placed on US sanctions list.
- Vladislav Surkov
