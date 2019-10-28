© Tanga Regional Office



Four more people have been killed by ongoing heavy rain in Tanzania, bringing to the death toll to 44, police said on Sunday.Edward Bukombe, Tanga regional police commander, told Xinhua by phone that the"Today rescue teams found four bodies in different parts of Handeni district," said Bukombe., bringing to 40 the total number of people killed by current rains in the east African nation.On Thursday,TMA said the rains were expected to disrupt transport and delivery of social services, submerge houses and cause flash floods in some parts of the country.In May 2019, uninterrupted rainfall also caused serious flooding in Dar es Salaam, resulting in the displacement of over 1,000 households and the destruction of more than 1,500 dwellings and important infrastructure.