© Graham Brinkhurst

A baffling phenomenon was spotted above the Macclesfield skies - an upside down rainbow.The bizarre sighting, which, to use its scientific name, is a 'circumzenithal arc,' was captured by resident Graham Brinkhurst over Craig Road.He was left puzzled by the rainbow and quickly took a snap of it - with the top of houses also included to prove it was real.Graham said: "My photos were taken very quickly before the phenomena disappeared."The last one has my neighbour's TV aerial and the roof of my car to try to illustrate the scale, and show that they've not been rotated 180 degrees."Neither my wife nor I think we've ever seen one before."According to the Met Office, upside down rainbows appear when the sunlight refracts through ice crystals in cirrus clouds.The height, depth and position of the ice clouds must be right as the cloud needs to be at a specific angle to the sun.The position of the observer is also important since its visibility can vary greatly over short distances.