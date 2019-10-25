© RIA Novosti / Ilya Pitalen

African nations have turned out in force a two-day business forum hosted by Russia. The developing nations have a choice apart from the West and China in choosing with whom they do business...but not according to mainstream media.What differs with this forum is the stated aim of future co-operation without "political or other" interference, as Russian President Vladimir Putin put it.The common understanding that drives this forum is that the approach used by the West needs to be fixed.It's not just the West that has fallen short in Africa. Its rich natural resources are coveted by China, just like they were by Western imperial powers back in the day, but inadequate infrastructure is proving to be the bottleneck to the development of their potential.So, China pours money in - currently around $200 billion a year - to help clear that bottleneck. Beijing's interest-free loans and export credits have proven irresistible to some African governments, leading some analysts to suggest that this type of relationship constitutes a new form of colonialism.Many African nations have taken the offers of economic assistance from China for massive infrastructure projects, only to find themselves in a debt-trap that will take years to escape from. The Mombasa to Nairobi rail project in Kenya, for example, is 90 percent Chinese-financed and already four times over budget - representing more than 6 percent of Kenya's GDP. And they are not alone. In 2012, the IMF found that China owned 15% of all sub-Saharan African debt.Despite the difficulties some of them are experiencing, there are currently 21 of the 54 countries in Africa that are experiencing growth in GDP by 5 percent or more, and that number is expected to increase to 25 next year, one expert told the forum Wednesday morning.In comparison, the last quarter figure for the UK was 1.3 percent, the European Union as a whole was at 1.4 percent, and the former powerhouse of Germany wallowing at mere 0.4 percent. So it seems someone is doing something right in the often-dismissed developing nations.Then there is food, of course. Speaking before the proceedings opened in Sochi, President Putin said that he hoped Russia could double the $22.5 billion worth of food it currently sends to Africa in the next four to five years.