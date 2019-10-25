FILE - Image of Deer
© Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, Earl Nottingham
An Arkansas hunter died after being attacked by a deer he had just shot.

CNN says the 66-year-old man is believed to have been killed as he was hunting in the woods.

Officials say he was found with antler puncture wounds on his body.

The man had made plans with his nephew to field-dress the deer's body together.


When his nephew found him, he was still alert and talking. He was even able to call his wife.

However he died by the time paramedics could get him to the hospital, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said.

The commission is not certain that the antler wounds are the official cause of his death.

They say he may have died from a heart attack or another medical issue.

Injuries resulting from wounded deer are not uncommon, said Corp. Joe Dale Purdom from the Game and Fish Commission.

Purdom tells CNN that sometimes hunters may approach deer thinking its dead when it's just injured and this can result in the hunter getting hurt.

Purdom said it is generally good hunting practice to wait 15 to 30 minutes before approaching a shot deer to make sure it is dead.