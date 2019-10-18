© Reuters / Murad Sezer
Turkey has confirmed reaching an agreement with the US on temporarily halting its military operation against Kurdish-led militias in northern Syria but refused to call it a 'ceasefire',
adding that it will go on with its plans.
'Operation Peace Spring' will be seized for five days, Foreign Minister Melvut Cavusoglu announced. It came just as US Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo - currently on a visit to Ankara - were breaking the same news to journalists there.
While saying that the Turkish Army would indeed stop a further incursion and let the Kurdish YPG militias - which Ankara calls a 'terrorist organization' - leave the 'safe zone', Cavusolgu still refused to call it a ceasefire. Such a thing is only possible between "two legitimate sides," he told the local media.
He also said that Turkey intends to pursue its initial strategy and create a 32-kilometer deep 'safe zone' along its border with Syria stretching from the Euphrates River to Syria's border with Iraq. He added that, under the fresh deal with the US, this zone would be controlled by Turkish troops.
Another part of the agreement involves the "collection" of all heavy arms from the YPG (key force of the Kurdish-led SDF) and destruction of their positions in the area. That said, Cavusoglu made it clear that Turkey did not give America any "guarantees" on the fate of such cities as Kobani
(liberated in 2015 from Islamic State by the Kurds).
At the same time, he did mention that Turkey actually plans to discuss the fate of the cities within the 'safe zone' like Manbij at a forthcoming meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, in Sochi.
The pause to the hostilities was already hailed by President Donald Trump as an "amazing outcome." Doubling down, he claimed that sanctions the US imposed on Ankara over the military operation are "no longer necessary" and would be lifted "very quickly."
Erdogan launched 'Peace Spring' on October 9, souring Ankara's relations with Washington, which saw Kurds as allies in a fight against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS). Trump repeatedly threatened Turkey with the destruction of its economy, if it did anything that Washington considers "off limits."
Now, tensions seem to be easing off a bit as Trump thanked Erdogan for his decision in a tweet and said that the path to the Turkish leader's visit to the US next month is now open.
Comment:
The Syrians and Russians currently hold Kobani, so the Turks would have to start another war in order to take it. As for the ceasefire, the Syrian Kurds welcomed
the decision:
Senior Kurdish official Aldar Khalil welcomed on Thursday the agreement between the United States and Turkey on a ceasefire in Syria, Al-Arabiya television reported. "We welcome the truce," Khalil said. According to Khalil, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was forced to compromise and agree to the ceasefire "because of the Kurdish resistance."
Later, SDF commander Mazloum Kobani said that they accept the agreement with Turkey and will do what's needed to make it succeed, Ronahi TV reported. He added, however, that the ceasefire agreement is just the beginning and will not achieve Turkey's goals.
Despite demanding such a move, top Democrats are naturally criticizing
it - because Trump - saying it destroys U.S. credibility (as if the U.S. didn't lose what credibility it had years ago):
Can Trump do anything right? House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer don't seem to think so, calling his agreement to pause Turkey's military campaign in northeastern Syria a "sham."
The US-Turkey agreement to pause Ankara's operation "seriously undermines the credibility of America's foreign policy and sends a dangerous message to our allies and adversaries alike that our word cannot be trusted," Pelosi and Schumer said in a statement on Thursday.
President Erdogan has given up nothing, and President Trump has given him everything.
Just last week, however, the pair were tearing their hair out over what they were certain was the impending genocide of the Kurds at Turkey's hands. Pelosi called President Donald Trump's decision to pull troops out of northern Syria in order to clear the way for the Turkish anti-terror operation "a foolish attempt to appease an authoritarian strongman," while Schumer insisted Trump was "putting America in danger."
With Trump having "rescued" the Kurds from the doom predicted by his opponents - though Ankara has insisted all along that their quarrel is not with the Kurds, but with the PKK, a Kurdish militia group designated terrorists by Turkey, and its alleged offshoot in Syria - the top Democrats have rushed to condemn the deal he made, though it's hard to see how anyone loses under the agreement.
Assad advisor Bouthaina Shaaban commented
on the agreement and the surrounding issue of potential Kurdish autonomy:
"Of course we cannot accept it," Shaaban said in an interview with al-Mayadeen television responding to the question of whether Damascus could accept a "copy" of Iraqi Kurdistan on its territory.
"There are no grounds for this [Kurdish autonomy] ... We will never be able to speak about it from such an angle, since Syria consists of many ethnic and religious layers, and we do not say that someone is a Kurd, or someone follows such and such religion, we simply don't say that. The majority of the Kurds are a precious part of our society for us, but some Kurdish organizations have made a political decision that is contrary to the interests of the country," Shaaban stressed.
"The ceasefire agreement announced by the US and Turkey is unclear," Shaaban also said in an interview with al-Mayadeen television. "As for the term a 'security zone,' it is incorrect: what Turkey really implies is a zone of occupation," she added.
Republican Mitt Romney - another idiot - is also criticizing
Trump's Syria withdrawal, saying it "will stand as a bloodstain in the annals of American history." Jesus, Mitch, you really think this will stand out compared to the utter bloodbaths of Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan, and countless other nations the U.S. has invaded? Get a grip.
The SDF reports that Turkish forces have already violated
the ceasefire
by attacking Ras al-Ayn, killing at least one SDF fighter. SOHR repots that a series of Turkish airstrikes
targeted the town, killing 4 SDF, 7 civilians and injuring 21. Syrian media reports that the Turks have used chemical weapons
in their attacks on the Kurds in Ras al-Din. The SDF say the Turks used phosphorus weapons:
After meeting with US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien in Ankara on Wednesday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that "information emerged that terror groups are intending to use chemical weapons and blame it on Turkish military".
"Turkish military does not have any chemical weapon in its inventory, everybody knows this," the defense minister added.
The Turkish-backed jihadists have been using
U.S.-made TOW missiles against the SDF.
Erdogan will meet
Putin on October 22:
"There will be a meeting with Putin in Sochi on Tuesday. Our aim is to identify an acceptable solution. We want the areas under the control of the Syrian government to be cleared of militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party [PKK] and the Self Defense Forces [YPG]," told a news conference in Istanbul on October 18, according to the Russian news agency TASS.
The Turkish President went on to state that he has no objections against placing the "safe-zone" under the Damascus government's control.
For previous analyses and updates, see:
Comment: The Syrians and Russians currently hold Kobani, so the Turks would have to start another war in order to take it. As for the ceasefire, the Syrian Kurds welcomed the decision: Despite demanding such a move, top Democrats are naturally criticizing it - because Trump - saying it destroys U.S. credibility (as if the U.S. didn't lose what credibility it had years ago): Assad advisor Bouthaina Shaaban commented on the agreement and the surrounding issue of potential Kurdish autonomy: Republican Mitt Romney - another idiot - is also criticizing Trump's Syria withdrawal, saying it "will stand as a bloodstain in the annals of American history." Jesus, Mitch, you really think this will stand out compared to the utter bloodbaths of Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan, and countless other nations the U.S. has invaded? Get a grip.
The SDF reports that Turkish forces have already violated the ceasefire by attacking Ras al-Ayn, killing at least one SDF fighter. SOHR repots that a series of Turkish airstrikes targeted the town, killing 4 SDF, 7 civilians and injuring 21. Syrian media reports that the Turks have used chemical weapons in their attacks on the Kurds in Ras al-Din. The SDF say the Turks used phosphorus weapons: The Turkish-backed jihadists have been using U.S.-made TOW missiles against the SDF.
Erdogan will meet Putin on October 22: For previous analyses and updates, see: