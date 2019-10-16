First hand account

This is the shocking moment that birds started dropping out of the sky in Coventry.A Coventry man made the bizarre discovery as he stepped outside University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) last week.Joshua Brown had been visiting his grandmother but as he popped outside he spotted a bird falling out of a tree a short distance away.Startled, he began filming and captured more and more birds on the floor - either dead or in some distress.Since posting the video online, the theories as to the cause of the mystery have been rife.One theory was that the birds had been exposed to some sort of pest control chemicals.A second theory doing the rounds is that Coventry 's new 5G network is to blame.But perhaps the most plausible explanation is the most simple - the birds had simply flown into the windows at the hospital.Speaking to CoventryLive , 37-year-old Joshua said: "I went to the hospital to visit my nan, and I was just popping out for a cigarette when I saw a bird fall out of a tree about two metres away."I just noticed more and more birds, so I started filming."I spoke to a security guard who thought that some birds had gotten into the building and the birds falling out of the sky had something to do with pest control. There's also a conspiracy theory about 5G causing it, but I don't know enough about it to say."It is believed that the RSPB is investigating the incident.What's more, it is also thought that stickers have been placed on the hospital windows to prevent the birds flying into the large panes of glass.The RSPB has been contacted for a comment.