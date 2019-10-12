The North Dakota Highway Patrol posted a photo from 8 a.m. Friday showing road conditions on Hwy 20 2 miles south of Devils Lake.

A fall blizzard continued to hammer eastern and central North Dakota late this week and some areas have reported staggering amounts of snowfall.

Snow began accumulating in towns across North Dakota Thursday morning as storm developed over the state. More than 48 hours later, some areas are reporting more than 2 feet of snow.




According to the National Weather Service, some of the spots reporting substantial snow as of Saturday morning included:

Near Harvey, 30 inches

Harvey, 27 inches

Fessenden, 27 inches

Langdon 27 inches

Pisek area, 25 inches

Near Devils Lake, 24 inches

Maddock, 24 inches

SNOW MAP
Adams, 20 inches

Northwood, 17 inches

Jamestown, 17 inches

Near Bismarck, 13 inches

Near Larimore, 13 inches

Grand Forks Air Force Base, 12 iinches

Near Valley City, 11.5 inches

Hillsboro, 10 inches

Grand Forks, 7. 3 inches

Minot, 6 inches

Fargo, 3.3 inches as of Friday night

The stormy weather was expected to taper off Saturday.

More snowfall totals can be found here on the weather service website.