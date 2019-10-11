© Bill Roth/ADN



© Bill Roth/ADN



A weather system bringing snow to the Susitna Valley created "very difficult driving conditions" north of Talkeetna overnight into Thursday, according to the Alaska Department of Transportation.A weather spotter at Chulitna reported snow tapering off as of Thursday morningThe National Weather Service canceled a winter weather advisory for the Susitna Valley — including the communities of Talkeetna, Willow and Cantwell — that called for 2 to 4 inches more snow and total storm accumulation of 6 to 16 inches with the highest amounts from Chulitna to Broad Pass at Mile 201 of the Parks Highway.About 4,000 Matanuska Electric Association members in Willow and Talkeetna experienced a brief, 10-minute power outage Thursday morning. The Palmer-based co-op warned of the possibility of more outages throughout the day "with the heavy snowfall and snow unloading on the lines" in a social media update.State transportation officials warned Thursday morning of very difficult driving conditions on a section of the Parks between Mile 163 and Mile 194. Chains were recommended for driving conditions including mixed rain and snow, frozen slush and potential hydroplaning.The same weather system was dumping snow in eastern Alaska Range areas west of Tok, the weather service said. Travel will be "very difficult to impossible," the National Weather Service warned.Meanwhile in Anchorage, rain remains in the forecast through Thursday night with a slight chance of rain and snow showers Friday.Drivers can check the latest road conditions at 511.alaska.gov.