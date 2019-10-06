Four members of a family, including two children, were killed when a thunderbolt struck them in Boro Station area in the district town on Sunday.The deceased were identified as Wahida Begum, 55, wife of Sultan Mia, their daughter Rehana Begum, 27, wife of Saiful Islam, and Rehana's son Sabbir, 8 and daughter Samia, 10 of Kachua upazila.Quoting relatives of the victims family, Palash Barua, inspector of Chandpur Model Police Station, said a streak of thunderbolt struck the four people while they were visiting a tourist spot around 1:30 pm, leaving them injured.Later, they were taken to Chandpur General Hospital where doctors declared them dead.