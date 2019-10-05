A.D.A.M.
On 10-4-2019, Luis Elizondo appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight highlighting TTSA's work dealing with UFO pieces, otherwise known as Metamaterials or Ultramaterials.

Elizondo may have implied the pieces will be peer reviewed by scientists, something many in the field have called for. Another shocking statement from Elizondo included that the pieces, or UFO debris, come "from various sources, both private and governmental."

Many have wondered since the creation of TTSA's UFO debris endeavor, called the A.D.A.M. Research Project, if the source of some of the Metamaterials would be the government. Now we know. Watch the video: