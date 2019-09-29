Older than Gobekli Tepe, ...Located on the Tigris River, Körtik Tepe to me provides part of the answer to who built Gobekli Tepe...and were they hunter gatherers? This site was occupied 12,500 years ago to 11,700 years ago, right in the window of the Younger Dryas cataclysms 12,800 years ago and 11,600 years ago.
Kortik Tepe Excavations
© Hurriyet Daily News
Excavations in Körtik Hill (Körtik Tepe) in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır’s Bismil district have unearthed more than 30,000 artifacts in 17 years.


