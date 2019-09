© JINI/Dror Arzi

The Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) declared yesterday that, reported AFP Claiming it was owedfrom the main Palestinian power distributor for the West Bank, which is based in East Jerusalem", the IEC said that from today,The Palestinian Authority (PA) denounced the move asby Israeli occupation authorities. "The [Israeli] occupation government is seeking, through these sanctions and the exploitation of electricity debts, to put pressure on the Palestinian government to accept an agreement that does not respect the rights of the Palestinians," said Palestinian energy authority head Zafer Melhem.As reported by AFP, the PA saidaccumulated by the east Jerusalem-based distributor of Palestinian municipalities". The PA also warned that the power cuts could affect hospitals and medical facilities. According to Israeli public broadcaster Kan, "the IEC, fearing an escalation of violence, will cut power gradually and only in certain areas, stepping up the penalties gradually if the debts remain unpaid."Last week, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported , Palestinian-owned Jerusalem District Electricity Company (JDECO) saidThe PA plans to establish "a first-of-its-kind power plant" that "is expected to be completed in 2023" and will cover 40 per cent of the West Bank's electricity needs.