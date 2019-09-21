Objective:Health: #31 - The Vaping Crisis - They're Coming For Your Vapes!
Sat, 21 Sep 2019 00:00 UTC
But are the bans necessary? Researchers have yet to figure out what about vaping is causing these issues. Vaping has been around for over a decade, yet only now are people coming down with this condition. Is this reactionary nanny-state solution really warranted?
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we dig deep into this latest panic gripping the US.
Running Time: 45:17
Download: MP3 — 41.1 MB
Io lunar eclipse on Jupiter, 9/11/19
Quote of the Day
Americans used to roar like lions for liberty; now we bleat like sheep for security.
- Norman Vincent Peale
Recent Comments
I'm so sorry to hear about these struggles! I wish you well soon, Dr. Peterson!
The liberal left at their anarchy games again. Brainwashing poor kids into becoming their proteges in mindless extremism du jour. A critical...
Trump's Real War Is With The Deep State, Not Iran [Link]
And cops wonder why they don't have much public support or trust.. What a joke! . I remember as a young child, in the mid 70's, I didn't fear the...
First the carrot, now the stick! IF ONLY we would have been dazzled by the prospect of legally obligating ourselves to a stranger of whom we knew...