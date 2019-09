© AFP/Hazem Bader



George Galloway was a member of the British Parliament for nearly 30 years. He presents TV and radio shows (including on RT). He is a film-maker, writer and a renowned orator.

Vladimir Lenin is said to have opined that the only thing certain about British elections is who is going to lose. He meant the British working class, at a time when they were effectively unrepresented in the political system.Equally, whatever the outcome of the Israeli elections, the- having failing to reach the magic number of 61 seats in the Knesset.living under siege in Gaza, under occupation in the West Bank, or under annexation in East Jerusalem, an annexation Netanyahu threatened to visit upon the whole of the Jordan Valley -Neither, for that matter, are the so-calledwho increasingly identify asThis saw them briefly banned from Facebook last week.Neither is an election the final say on the matter - this is the second in five months - andNo-one really knows what the beef between the two men really was, but the stated proximate cause was the government's dependence on the Ultra-Orthodox communities and their Knesset members.But his Yisrael Beiteinu party is vigorously secular and secures its votes from secular hardline nationalists, many from the former Soviet Union.With almost all the votes counted, his party has gained new seats.Lieberman claimed that he was held back by the "moderate" NetanyahuMind you,whose Blue and White Party seems to have gained seats. He, too, is avowedly secular so the basis of a deal with Lieberman is obvious.A muscularly secular hardline nationalist coalition which is pledged to hardline punitive policies towards the Palestinians, or... Benjamin Netanyahu. Take your pick. Gantz's campaign focused on the need to prosecute the outgoing prime minister for bribery and corruption, crimes of which Mrs Netanyahu is already convicted.- which would enjoy a comfortable majority in the Knesset and, relatively speaking, a fair international wind - between Blue and White and the LikudMy money is on that outcome, and on Washington so advising round about now.Unprotected by prime ministerial office, like other Israeli prime ministers and presidents before him,