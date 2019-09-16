more than two days of torrential rain

Ferry services and tours were halted after torrential rain, floods and rough seas has inundated Koh Chang, in Southern Thailand.Several roads, bridges and properties near waterways were damaged, the Bangkok Post reported.The areas around Khlong Son, Khlong Phlu, Kai Bae and Chai Chet bridges were affected. Motorists were advised to stay away from flooded roads and bridges due to powerful currents. Which already engulfed and damaged several vehicles.The management of Mu Koh Chang National Park closed Khlong Plu and Tan Mayom waterfalls, which were flowing heavily. It also suspended coral tours on Koh Rang island due to rough seas.in Ban Khlong Phrao, Ban Khlong Makok, Ban Hat Sai Khao, Ban Mab Khang Khao and Ban Kai Bae villages. Several properties near waterways were at least one meter under water. Strong currents slammed branches and logs against bridges.Severe runoff occurred on Sunday morning. The levels of local canals were fluctuating as runoff from the island's mountainous terrain continued. Local authorities said they might ask the navy to pick up tourists if rough seas continued unabated.Floods have submerged homes and roads as anger grows over the government's "slow" emergency response.Families have been evacuated from their homes in boats or makeshift rafts.