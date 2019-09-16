© Global Look Press / Tom Mueller

The New Development Bank (NDB) has approved four new infrastructure and development projects with loans totaling $1.4 billion. New investments bring the BRICS bank's portfolio to 42 projects worth $11.6 billion.The decision to finance the projects in India, Russia, and South Africa was made at the 21st meeting of the board of directors in Shanghai earlier this month, according to an NDB statement released on Monday."The objective of the project is to facilitate investment in renewable energy generation plants that will contribute to Russia's power generation mix in line with the country's Energy Strategy 2030, and to avoid carbon dioxide emissions," the statement said.The NDB was established in 2014 by the BRICS states (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) with an initial capital of $100 billion. The body's goal is to mobilize resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in emerging economies.